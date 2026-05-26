Caitlin Clark reflects on experience as Indy 500 Grand Marshal

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Fever star Caitlin Clark had the chance to attend the Indianapolis 500 for the first time on Sunday, and she played an important role in the pre-race festivities, serving as the grand marshal.

Clark reflected on her experience, saying, “Drivers, to your cars.”

“They had me standing there for a very long time, so I was getting nervous, and then they told me that the guys was going to say, ‘Here to give the command,’ and then he never said that,” Clark said. “So I was awkwardly waiting for a second, and I was like, you know what, whatever, I’m just going to go for it. They can adjust, and it turned out fine. The crowd was cheering anyway, so it just kind of seemed like I was giving them a second to cheer, but yeah, it turned out well. I was definitely a little nervous. I’m usually not nervous when there’s a microphone in my face, but when you get in front of 300,000 people and on live television, that’s a lot. I didn’t want to mess up my four words, but it was still super cool.”

Click here to see Caitlin Clark’s full answer.

Clark also shared what she thought of the entire experience at the Indy 500.

“Super cool,” Clark said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a place that had so many people. Obviously, you know how many people are going to be going into it, but once you get out there in front of that many people, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Really fun. Obviously, a really cool finish too down the stretch. I’m not huge into racing; I’m still learning about it. I left before the race was over, but I was watching at home on TV, and I was screaming at the TV, so it was pretty fun and pretty cool. Just the excitement from all the fans and how excited they were that I was the grand marshal was really special. Definitely crossed it off my Indianapolis bucket list, so it was fun.”

Clark and the Fever are back in action on Thursday on the road against the Golden State Valkyries.