Caitlin Clark to serve as grand marshal of 110th Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will serve as grand marshal of the 110th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Clark will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars before the race.

"I'm honored to represent Gainbridge as grand marshal of the Indy 500,” Clark said. “I’m

looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Clark was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.

She finished her rookie season by breaking multiple records, including the all-time WNBA assists record.

Clark earned WNBA Rookie of the Year and was named All-WNBA First Team.

"Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 Race Day with Caitlin," INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

Clark serves as a Gainbridge brand ambassador. Gainbridge has been the presenting partner of the Indianapolis 500 since 2019.

Previous Indy 500 grand marshals include Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Dylan Sprouse, Stephanie Beatriz and Blake Shelton.

The Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday, May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.