Campers move in ahead of 110th Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Trailers and RVs loaded into the camping lots at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday morning ahead of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Move-in started at 7 a.m., though some campers were staged as early as 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

It will be a soggy weekend for the campers with rain this week and more on the way.

That doesn’t deter Ron O’Connor. He and his friends get multiple plots in Lot 1C, also known as the Coke Lot.

Together they form a small commune for the weekend, hosting potlucks and hanging out. He even has a decommissioned Marine Corp. truck to pull any vehicles that might get stuck in the mud.

“It’s a tradition for us,” O’Connor said. “Coming to the Coke Lot is family and friends. It’s just a social gathering for four days of fun and making memories … We’ve got a good recovery vehicle. We just look forward to it every year.”

The campgrounds sold out on March 9 this year, about a month before last year, on April 7. It’s a signal of the growing demand for the experience leading into the Indy 500.

In 2024, the lots sold out on April 18, and in 2023, they sold out on May 5.

IMS Vice President of Marketing Michael Kaltonmark says it’s a sign that the race and IndyCar are continuing to grow.

“We’re of course happy to welcome our campers,” Kaltonmark said. “We love that they make the pilgrimage every year, and want to call this place home for a weekend.”

Joe Smith is part of that crowd and a symbol of the growth. He camped out for his first Indy 500 in 2023 with his RV.

He, like many, brings out racing decorations to make his lot his own.

“[Looking forward to] getting away and relaxing a little bit,” Smith said. “Being retired is tough work. I’ve been retired since 2019, and this is sort of a getaway from home.”

Kaltonmark reminds campers in Lots 1C and 1A that they need wristbands to enter and exit. Extras are on sale at the IMS ticket office.