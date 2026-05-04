Children's Museum dinos get Indy 500 decor with help of Alex Palou, Doug Boles

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum's outdoor dinosaurs got an Indy 500 makeover Monday with help from some special guests.

2025 Indy 500 winner Alex Palou and IMS/INDYCAR President Doug Boles joined museum staff for the installation.

The dinosaurs were decorated with a giant replica of the BorgWarner Winner's Wreath and a dino-sized bottle of milk. The decorations reflect the excitement of May racing season in Indianapolis.

Palou signed the giant milk bottle under the dinosaur's foot after the installation. It's a tradition that started last year with two-time champion Josef Newgarden.

The event kicks off the museum's Month of May celebrations, leading up to the 110th running of the Indy 500.