City leaders and IMS remain hopeful for full stands at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to the Indy 500, Indianapolis and Speedway city leaders remain hopeful to have fans in the stands this year. But at this point, they're not sure about how many fans.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, D-Indianapolis, says he will look at more data after the NCAA Tournament ends to see if there's any significant uptick in cases.

By Memorial Day weekend, Mayor Hogsett says he's "encouraged" that we'll have more vaccines distributed and more Hoosiers vaccinated.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway sent WRTV a statement in response:

"The Mayor and Dr. Caine's optimism and excitement for the Indy 500 only serves to reinforce our current outlook. We plan to have fans at the race. We'll continue working with officials to determine the specifics in place and will provide an update closer to May. We're still more than 60 days out and more and more people are receiving their vaccine."

Earlier this week, IMS owner Roger Penske said he was hoping to have 250,000 fans for the race this year.