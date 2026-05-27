Colts WR Alec Pierce talks about ‘incredible experience’ at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce has experienced what it’s like to ride in an IndyCar two-seater.

He took a ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports ahead of the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

This past Sunday, he rode in the Fastest Seat in Sports again. But this time, the two-seater reached higher speeds as it screamed around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval ahead of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“Incredible experience,” Pierce said. “I’ll never forget that. So cool… At the end there, with the helicopters, that was pretty cool.”

Pierce added that when he was in the car going around the track, he was able to truly realize just how many people were inside IMS. Keep in mind, Sunday’s race was a grandstand sellout and more than 350,000 fans were thought to have been inside the facility.

“You really can see how many… hundreds of thousands of people of people out here,” Pierce said.

Andrew Chernoff, WISH-TV and WRTV 6 weekend sports anchor/reporter, asked Pierce how the Indy 500 ride in the two-seater compared to the once Pierce took ahead of the Sonsio Grand Prix.

“The Grand Prix I didn’t know what I was signing up for,” Pierce said. “That was a little bit more like the racing itself. The driving in the car was crazy because it was all those turns and this was cool. This was we were just going super fast. This was more just cool to see everybody out there and just be on the track and be a part of such a special event.”

Pierce just wrapped up his fourth season in the NFL.

This past year was arguably the best year of his career. He finished with 47 receptions for 1,003 yards. Pierce also hauled in six touchdowns.

He signed a new, four-year contract with the Colts back in March.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2022 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Jimmie Johnson drove the two-seater that Pierce experienced this weekend.