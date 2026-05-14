Conor Daly, Alex Palou become 1st drivers to top 228 mph on 2nd day of Indianapolis 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis 500 drivers turned Wednesday's practice into a possible race day preview.

They ran in packs, created long, snaking lines through the two long straightaways and mostly avoided trouble over the frantic final 75 minutes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.5-mile oval.

Conor Daly and Alex Palou took advantage of the cool, overcast conditions to post the fastest laps on the second practice day. Daly posted the best lap of the day at 228.080 mph with Palou just a fraction slower at 228.026. They were the only drivers to top 228, while Palou had the fastest trap speed of the day at 237.220.

“We have, we think, found some speed in other areas,” said Jack Harvey, Daly's teammate with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. “So, generally, they're just all excited to try and I think, I mean I think we were good the last month of May, but I think we can be a lot better this year.”

Harvey has been fast all month, though he finished 14th on Wednesday at 225.100.

The weather created ideal conditions for speed and the drivers didn't disappoint.

Daly, the stepson of speedway president Doug Boles, seems to be making the most of his first and possibly only IndyCar start of the season. He was one of five drivers to top 225 on Tuesday, then backed that up with an even better performance Wednesday.

David Malukas was the strongest of Team Penske's drivers, finishing third at 227.139, just behind Palou, the Spaniard who has won four series crowns and is the defending 500 champ. Graham Rahal and France's Romain Grosjean rounded out the top five.

Though most of the 33 drivers stayed on the track as long as they could over the final 75 minutes, crew members for three previous race winners — Ryan Hunter-Reay, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi — were also busy trying to fix problems.

Hunter-Reay, of Arrow McLaren, had a radio issue. Castroneves, of Meyer Shank Racing, had an issue with the car's balance, while Rossi's Ed Carpenter Racing crew worked on the engine.

Drivers return to the track Thursday then will receive a turbocharge boost Friday before making four-lap qualification runs on Saturday and Sunday. The race is scheduled for May 24.

It hasn't just been busy on the track.

One day after series officials announced their second rule change of the month, race organizers announced all reserved seats have been sold for the second straight year and the third time since 2016. That also means fans in central Indiana will be able to watch the telecast live.

And NASCAR team BRANDed Management announced it would give 45-year-old British driver Katherine Legge a chance to qualify for the Coca-Cola 600. If Legge qualifies for both races, she'll become the first woman to attempt racing's “double” — 1,100 miles of racing in one day — a half century after Janet Guthrie arrived at the Brickyard with the hope of qualifying for the 33-car starting grid. When that didn't happen, Guthrie wound up starting NASCAR's World 600, which is now known as the Coca-Cola 600.