Corvette E-Ray to pace field for 108th Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ coupe – the quickest production Corvette in history – will lead the field to the green flag for the 108th Indianapolis 500 later this month.

The Corvette E-Ray is an electrified hybrid and the only sports car pairing two separate propulsion systems to provide naturally aspirated V-8 power with electrified responsiveness.

“We are proud to announce the E-Ray, which is the first electrified and quickest production Corvette ever, will be pacing the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500,” said Scott Bell, global Chevrolet vice president. “As we often say, Chevrolet and INDYCAR share the same spirit of competition and performance-oriented, cutting-edge technology, making E-Ray the perfect fit to pace this year’s race.”

The E-Ray can go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and a quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.

“As we anticipate another record-breaking Indianapolis 500, it’s only fitting that the quickest production Corvette will pace the field,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The performance enhancements tested on the track make their way to the street, and the Corvette E-Ray is a prime example of that Chevrolet innovation.”

