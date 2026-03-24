Counting Crows to headline Miller Lite Carb Day at IMS

SPEEDWAY — Carb Day just got a setlist.

Grammy and Academy Award-nominated rock legends Counting Crows will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 22 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with Switchfoot opening the show.

It's a full day at IMS before the music even starts. Fans get access to the final practice for the 110th Indianapolis 500, the second annual Oscar Mayer Wienie 500, and the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge, all before Counting Crows take the stage in Turn 3.

"It's a day like no other at the Racing Capital of the World," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "Many of our fans take the day off work to spend it at IMS — a tradition we can all celebrate."

General admission tickets start at $50. Concert pit upgrades are available for $90, and VIP platform tickets, which include pit access, snacks and two complimentary drinks, are $285. Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is Sunday, May 24.