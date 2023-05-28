Three red flags in final 15 laps of Indy 500, no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash in turn two of the Indy 500 sent Andretti Autosport driver Kyle Kirkwood onto his top and sent a tire over the turn two safety fence.

Kirkwood was able to walk from the car under his own power.

Safety officials quickly responded to the outside of turn two to find the tire struck a car in the parking lot of the turn two suites. There were no reported injuries.

A second red flag came out with six laps to go in the race when Pato O'Ward hit the wall and collected Agustin Canapino and Simon Pagenaud.

A third red flag came out with three laps to go for a wreck on the frontstretch involving Ed Carpenter, Graham Rahal and Benjamin Pedersen.

This is developing.