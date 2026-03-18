Curt Cignetti named honorary Pace Car driver for 110th Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Race fans, start your engines and get ready for Cignetti. The Indiana University coach has been tapped to be the honorary Pace Car driver for the 110th Indianapolis 500.

The announcement was made on Fox during the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday.

Cignetti led IU to the program's first and only national championship during an epic undefeated season.

IMS said in a release that Cignetti will drive the all-new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X to lead the field of 33 drivers to the start of the greatest spectacle in racing.

“Coach Cignetti will have our field in a special victory lap formation as he leads the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the green flag at this year’s Indy 500,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release. “His Hoosiers have been nothing short of remarkable, and their National Championship run inspired our entire state. He’s the perfect choice to drive the Chevrolet Pace Car, and I know his introduction on Race Day will bring out a special roar of appreciation from our crowd.”

The 2026 Indy 500 is set for Sunday, May 24.