David Malukas opens up on why he was so emotional after Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The historic 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 finish ended in elation for Felix Rosenqvist and heartbreak for David Malukas.

Malukas led exiting Turn 4 in the final lap, but Rosenqvist was just barely able to cross the finish line 0.023 seconds before Malukas as they were two-wide in the straightaway, the closest finish in Indy 500 history.

Malukas was overcome with emotion after the race, hanging his head on the front of the aeroscreen as he climbed out of the No. 12 car. He cried as he sat in his pit, staring back out to the track.

"There's some people that were like, 'Why is he crying so much?' But for me, this is my live or die," Malukas said on Monday at the Indianapolis 500 victory celebration. "My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up watching IndyCar. This is my dream come true and to put into words that pain of being that close to a dream come true, it's hard. "

Not only would it have been his first win in the Indy 500, but it would have been his first win in any IndyCar race.

"For me, it was just looking back, that whole lap on the end lap, all the hardships leading up to that moment my whole life, my family, my friends, all the people around me, it was just hundreds and hundreds of people helping me to lead up to that moment and to be that close to getting it, it hurt a lot," Malukas said. "It hurt a lot. But, I'm more driven than ever. We are going to get this win here in IndyCar and we're going to be coming back stronger for the Indy 500 next year. Me and this 12 car team, we are more connected than ever."

Malukas has finished second in the Indy 500 in each of the last two years.

Malukas is also in second in the standings for the IndyCar series championship following the Indy 500.