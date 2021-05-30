Department of Homeland Security coordinates with partners to secure safety at Indy 500

SPEEDWAY — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is working closely with state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies to help ensure the safety of employees, drivers, crew, and fans during today’s Indianapolis 500.

“The Department of Homeland Security is proud to join our law enforcement partners at every level of government to secure the Indy 500,” Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said. “The public also has a role to play. By maintaining awareness, we can all contribute to a safe and secure event. Remember: if you see something, say something.”

According to DHS, the Indy 500 is categorized as Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) 2. This means it is a significant event with national importance which may require national-level federal support.

The Department of Homeland Security is continuing their partnership with the Indy 500 with the “If You See Something, Say Something” Campaign. Fans and visitors in the area will see “If You See Something, Say Something®” messages , digital displays, cards, and posters near entrances, exits, and throughout the event, as well as in staff areas.

During the event, D DHS will share the “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign messaging and encourage the reporting of suspicious activity to the proper authorities.