Dylan Sprouse named Grand Marshal of 108th Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has named the Grand Marshal of this year's Indy 500.

Actor Dylan Sprouse will serve as grand marshal of the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26.

As grand marshal, Sprouse will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies and will walk the Indy 500 red carpet.

The former star of Disney's "Suite Life" has recently became familiar with the world of racing, with his latest film, "The Duel".

“Dylan’s film ‘The Duel’ was partially filmed in the Hoosier State making him an ideal grand marshal for the Indy 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The energy and excitement Dylan brings to his on-screen roles will be evident to both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC and Peacock as he commands drivers to their cars.”

Sprouse will be joined at the race by his wife, Victoria Secret supermodel Barbara Palvin Sprouse, as well as other “The Duel” cast members, including María Gabriela de Faría, one of

he leads in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman Legacy film, Hart Denton (Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why), Rachel Matthews (Happy Death Day, Frozen 2), Christian McGaffney (Simón), and others.

“The Duel” cast and crew say they are planning to have their World Premiere for the film in Indianapolis this July.

The team also plans to shoot more films in the state and want to make attending the Indy 500 an ongoing tradition.