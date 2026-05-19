ECR provides update on Alexander Rossi following Indy 500 practice crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — ECR provided an update on NTT IndyCar Series driver Alexander Rossi Monday evening following his crash during the afternoon’s Indy 500 practice session.

Rossi “underwent successful outpatient procedures this evening to repair minor injuries to a finger on his left hand and his right ankle,” according to the statement released by ECR.

The statement goes on to read that “his progress will continue to be evaluated with the full intent of participating in final practice” on Friday during Carb Day.

The team will prepare a backup car and return to the track for practice on Friday.

This story will be updated.