Fans cheer as Wienie 500 returns for a second year

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Carb Day fans said on Friday they were eager for a repeat of last year’s Wienie 500.

In what is fast becoming the highlight of Carb Day, Oscar Mayer’s entire fleet of six Wienermobiles battled it out in a two-lap sprint race around the 2.5-mile oval. The fleet included last year’s winner, Slaw Dog, along with newcomer Corn Dog.

Corn Dog was a heavy audience favorite. One fan, Giannia Dalcorobbo, said she was cheering for Corn Dog because her elementary school would serve corn dogs on Fridays.

This year’s race was a dog-eat-dog contest right out of the gate.

Chi Dog moved swiftly to block Slaw Dog off the line. Then, in a particularly spicy move coming out of turn 2, Chi Dog forced Seattle Dog down into the pit lane. In the end, though, the dog from the Big Apple proved to be the biggest dog in this fight as New York Dog, helmed by “Cook ‘Em Cam” and “Jack & Cheese,” held off Chili Dog at the finish line by less than a bun length.

Izaak Landraff and Josh Hunt brought their sons, Declan and Logan, to the Wienie 500 this year after enjoying last year’s inaugural running.

“I loved seeing the Wienies go by,” Logan Hunt said. “They weren’t as fast as I thought they would be, but they’re still really cool.”

Izaak said he’s already planning on coming back.

“Made the first one, made the second one, we’re making the third one,” he said, adding, “Go Chi Dog! Next year, it’s all yours!”