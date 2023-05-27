Fans gather on Main St. ahead of Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans from all over are out celebrating and getting ready for the Indianapolis 500.

First timers and veterans say there is nothing like the Indy 500 experience.

"It's surreal. I am amazed," said Nahina Mulla.

"Your hairs just stand up on the back of your neck. Great, great experience," said Toni McClurg.

As race day approaches, fans gathered on Main Street just across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Oh my god. I am so excited," said Tony Zillmer.

"I have been in the country for 23 years. This is my first time so, I am very excited," said Mulla.

"I've never seen this like this. The streets are full of people," said McClurg.

Toni McClurg looks forward to the Indy 500 every year. This will be her 54th race appearance.

"I was 13 when I watched my first race when Mario Andretti won in 1969," said McClurg.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to fill the stands.

Parking at the track is now sold out.

For those with passes, IMS exterior parking lots open at 5 a.m. Inside lots open at 6 a.m.

It's a first come first serve basis for people parking in nearby yards.

Veteran race goer, Davey Ray, says prepare for heavy traffic.

"Be prepared. Try to take an uber, a lyft, or get together with a group and take less cars," said Ray.

If you download the IMS app you'll be able to track wait times at the gates.

Concessions will be cashless. Coolers are allowed inside. Glass bottles are not.

More than a thousand officers will be in and around the track.

"The race is what makes it special," said Ray.

