Fans return to IMS for Indy 500: 'It's like getting our life back'

SPEEDWAY — Fans were simply excited to return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 105th running of the Indy 500. Despite masks, social distancing and hand washing, the sold-out crowd of 135,000 fans took over the stands.

For some fans, it was their first time attending and for others, it was their 60th. What drew people to the track on Sunday, many said was for the tradition whether that be a family tradition or the ceremonial aspects of the race.

“We were here the day of the race last year and drove by and looked through the fence,” Stephen Wood said. Sunday marked his 54th race, his wife, Peggy’s 50th race and his granddaughter’s very first.

