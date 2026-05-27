Felix Rosenqvist’s newborn daughter sports Indy 500 winner’s wreath

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist is having a memorable month.

Back on May 4, Rosenqvist and his wife Emille welcomed their baby girl, Stella, to the world. Stella is the couple’s first child.

Then, this past Sunday, Rosenqvist won the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in dramatic fashion, by winning in the closest finish in the race’s history. He beat Team Penske’s David Malukas to the line by just 0.0233 seconds.

Emille and Stella were each not able to attend the race in person since Stella is only a few weeks old.

But that did not stop the newborn from celebrating the victory with her dad.

Emille posted a photo to her Instagram page on Monday of young Stella sporting a miniature Indy 500 winner’s wreath, one similar to the wreath Felix wore in victory circle on Sunday.

The first-time dad talked about what it was like to have a newborn daughter prior to his Indy 500 win this past weekend.

“Everything else kind of pales in comparison for sure,” Rosenqvist said earlier in the month. “Even when I was there for the birth, it’s just triggering emotions that you don’t know he had, and it’s just unbelievable, to be honest. It definitely gives you perspective in life.”