Festival cars unveiled for Month of May in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Month of May is just around the corner and plans are taking shape to continue longstanding traditions that surround May in Indianapolis.

On Monday, 50 identical 2023 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertibles were staged on the main straightaway as the announcement of the "Festival Event Cars" was made.

The 50 Camaros will be seen around Indianapolis in the lead up to "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

The Festival Event Cars are a unique option code based off the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible and are powered by a 6.2-liter small block V-8, which offers 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque.

The exterior of the car features Sharkskin Metallic exterior paint with special graphics from Chevrolet’s Performance Design Studio representing the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The car also features an Ash Gray leather interior, a power-folding convertible top that can be lowered while driving at speeds up to 30 mph, Brembo front and rear performance brakes and 20-inch aluminum wheels.

“These Camaro convertibles are a symbol of the shared passion Chevrolet, INDYCAR and the 500 Festival board have for the Indianapolis 500,” Quinn said. “Living and working in Central Indiana, seeing these Camaros on the road always reminds me we’re one step closer to May.”

The 107th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.