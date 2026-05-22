INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Chris “Chutt” Hutt has been camping in the same campground at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Lot 1A/Coke Lot, for 32 years. And in those years, he and his friends invented Fowling— a cross between bowling and football. He said it started 25 years ago.

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Fowling: Where football meets bowling, was invented at the Indy 500 campground

“We had made a bowling lane here in 2001 to impress our neighbors with our skills, and our bowling lane was a total disaster. Long story short, on Saturday, a couple of guys were playing football. A pass was dropped, and the ball hit the pins, and we’re like, ‘We should throw the football at the bowling pins!’” said Hutt.

The unique sport has become a fan favorite for all ages, including Ray Stem, who’s been playing for six years. Now, it’s even turned into a business. There are seven Fowling warehouses across the country — including one in Indianapolis. But fans say nothing beats playing here at the Coke Lot, where it all started.

“Fowling is like…I don’t even know how to describe it because it’s so fun. So many people get together,” said Stem. “These guys started from nothing. Like, who’s going to throw a football at a bowling pins? And look at them now.”

Two teams go against each other. The goal is simple: knock down as many pins as you can with a football.

Saturday is the “Super Fowl” a tournament that lasts all day. Mary Ellen Dimmatteo has been watching the tournament for years.

“We love good times, it’s always great to see a lot of friends and people. And we watch fowling,” she said.

Hutt is expecting a lot of people.

“This is a great place to see old friends and have some fun, and the game is hilarious.”

