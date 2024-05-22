Fresh ink for the 500: Indy man gets new tattoo in honor of the greatest spectacle in racing

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re just days away from the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

And for many Hoosiers, time spent in the grandstands of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is their favorite of the whole year.

“The Indy 500… it’s kinda like the Superbowl here in Indiana. Every year it comes around and it’s like every TV, whether you’re into the race or not, the Indy 500 will be on," Jonathan Davila said.

This month of May, the Indy resident is getting the IMS wing and wheel logo tattooed on his arm.

“Every piece means something personal to that particular client. Tattoos is permanent. It’s something you gonna have with you for the rest of your life," tattoo artist Damion “Doe” Lee said.

Lee knows a thing or two about pounding skin.

He’s been tattooing on and off since he was a teenager.

He's also the owner of 501 Ink Tattoo and Piercing on Indy’s far east side.

“I have a lot of clients they come in and my main thing is to make the client comfortable with me. I have a lot of clients that come in and love to talk about not just tattoos, but personal things that’s going on in their life," Lee said.

That’s true for Davila, who says he’s always itching to spend his next paycheck on some fresh ink.

Davila has been going to the Indy 500 for 15 years, a tradition for his family and friends.

“Just parking your car, you’re having a couple drinks beforehand, you’re walking down with the kids, with the family and enjoying all the fun activities," Davila said.

And now whenever he looks down at his arm, he can think about the greatest spectacle in racing.

501 Ink is open 24/7/365 and walk-ins are encouraged.

10202 E Washington Street

Suite 174

Indianapolis, IN

46229