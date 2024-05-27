Watch Now
Full results of the 108th Indianapolis 500

Darron Cummings/AP
Josef Newgarden drives during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 9:23 PM, May 26, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — INDYCAR has released the full results of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Josef Newgarden won for the second year in a row. The final lap saw a close battle between Newgarden and Pato O'Ward.

Below is the order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 200, Running
2. (8) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, 200, Running
3. (21) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running
4. (4) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 200, Running
5. (14) Alex Palou, Honda, 200, Running
6. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 200, Running
7. (11) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 200, Running
8. (6) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 200, Running
9. (7) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 200, Running
10. (29) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 200, Running
11. (15) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 200, Running
12. (24) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 200, Running
13. (28) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 200, Running
14. (10) Takuma Sato, Honda, 200, Running
15. (33) Graham Rahal, Honda, 200, Running
16. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 200, Running
17. (17) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 200, Running
18. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, Running
19. (26) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 200, Running
20. (20) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 200, Running
21. (18) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 200, Running
22. (22) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 199, Running
23. (13) Colton Herta, Honda, 170, Contact
24. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 145, Contact
25. (19) Marco Andretti, Honda, 113, Contact
26. (12) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 106, Contact
27. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 55, Mechanical
28. (27) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 27, Contact
29. (31) Katherine Legge, Honda, 22, Mechanical
30. (16) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 6, Mechanical
31. (25) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 0, Contact
32. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 0, Contact
33. (32) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 0, Contact

    Race Statistics

    Winner's average speed: 167.763 mph

    Time of Race: 2:58:49.4079

    Margin of victory: 0.3417 of a second

    Cautions: 8 for 46 laps

    Lead changes: 49 among 18 drivers

