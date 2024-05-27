Full results of the 108th Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — INDYCAR has released the full results of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Josef Newgarden won for the second year in a row. The final lap saw a close battle between Newgarden and Pato O'Ward.

Below is the order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 200, Running

2. (8) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, 200, Running

3. (21) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running

4. (4) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 200, Running

5. (14) Alex Palou, Honda, 200, Running

6. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 200, Running

7. (11) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 200, Running

8. (6) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 200, Running

9. (7) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 200, Running

10. (29) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 200, Running

11. (15) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 200, Running

12. (24) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 200, Running

13. (28) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 200, Running

14. (10) Takuma Sato, Honda, 200, Running

15. (33) Graham Rahal, Honda, 200, Running

16. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 200, Running

17. (17) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 200, Running

18. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, Running

19. (26) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 200, Running

20. (20) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 200, Running

21. (18) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 200, Running

22. (22) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 199, Running

23. (13) Colton Herta, Honda, 170, Contact

24. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 145, Contact

25. (19) Marco Andretti, Honda, 113, Contact

26. (12) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 106, Contact

27. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 55, Mechanical

28. (27) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 27, Contact

29. (31) Katherine Legge, Honda, 22, Mechanical

30. (16) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 6, Mechanical

31. (25) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 0, Contact

32. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 0, Contact

33. (32) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 0, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner's average speed: 167.763 mph

Time of Race: 2:58:49.4079

Margin of victory: 0.3417 of a second

Cautions: 8 for 46 laps

Lead changes: 49 among 18 drivers