George Thorogood and the Destroyers to headline 2024 Carb Day Concert

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 Miller Lite Card Day Concert will be headlined by none other than George Thorogood and the Destroyers this year.

Joining the performers of the rock anthem "Bad to the Bone" will be Gin Blossoms.

“Carb Day is the unofficial start to summer and the kickoff to race weekend for many of our fans; they take the day off from work and spend it at IMS,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “From on-track action like the final practice and Pit Stop Challenge to hip DJs and cool rock concerts, it’s a day like no other at the Racing Capital of the World. George Thorogood & The Destroyers, as well as Gin Blossoms and Kid Quill, are a great addition to a full day of entertainment.”

Kid Quill is an Indianapolis-based performer who fuses hip-hop, pop and alternative music.

Miller Lite Carb Day general admission tickets start at $45.