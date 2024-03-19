Watch Now
George Thorogood and the Destroyers to headline 2024 Carb Day Concert

Paul A. Hebert/Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
George Thorogood of George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during the final day of the 2015 Stagecoach Festival at the EmpireClub on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:14 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 10:14:23-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 Miller Lite Card Day Concert will be headlined by none other than George Thorogood and the Destroyers this year.

Joining the performers of the rock anthem "Bad to the Bone" will be Gin Blossoms.

“Carb Day is the unofficial start to summer and the kickoff to race weekend for many of our fans; they take the day off from work and spend it at IMS,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “From on-track action like the final practice and Pit Stop Challenge to hip DJs and cool rock concerts, it’s a day like no other at the Racing Capital of the World. George Thorogood & The Destroyers, as well as Gin Blossoms and Kid Quill, are a great addition to a full day of entertainment.”

Kid Quill is an Indianapolis-based performer who fuses hip-hop, pop and alternative music.

Miller Lite Carb Day general admission tickets start at $45.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

