Get ready for the AES 500 Festival Parade—Plus traffic impact for Fever game

INDIANAPOLIS —The AES 500 Festival Parade, a beloved tradition among some of the country’s most iconic parades, will return on Saturday, May 24 in downtown Indianapolis.

This ultimate celebration of the Indianapolis 500 draws more than 200,000 spectators each year. Attendees can look forward to an impressive lineup of floats, enormous balloons, renowned figures, esteemed guests, marching bands, and all 33 Indy 500 drivers in attendance.

The parade festivities will commence at 11:45 a.m, with the parade officially kicking off at noon. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be available to watch on Peacock.

Tickets and Information

Tickets for the AES 500 Festival Parade are still available here. Additionally, details about the parade lineup will be provided via this link.

Parade Route

Indy 500 Festival

Street Closures

Parking and Traffic Tips

If you plan to attend, it's essential to arrive early to secure a parking spot as many city streets will be closed in preparation for the race. With over 66,000 parking spaces available downtown, here are some tips for a smooth experience:



Arrive Early: Give yourself plenty of time before the parade starts and during peak exit times.

Parking Direction: Enter downtown from the side where you plan to park and face the direction you intend to depart.

Plan Ahead: Consider the location of your parking in advance, and carpool if possible.

Use Parking Garages: Opt for parking garages or lots as metered parking will be limited around special event areas.

Fever game impacts

Please note that traffic may be congested for the Fever game taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 1 p.m., as routes into downtown from the north may be particularly busy. Attendees are encouraged to consider alternative approaches from the south, west, or east and to secure parking in advance.