Helio Castroneves makes Indy 500 history on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Helio Castroneves has made plenty of history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Most notably, Castroneves is one of just four drivers who have the Indianapolis 500 four times. The “four-time winners’ club” features Castroneves, A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser.

Castroneves is also just one of six drivers who have won the Indy 500 in back-to-back years. He won his first two Indy 500s in 2001 and 2002.

This past Sunday, Castroneves added his name yet again to the Indy 500 history book.

On Lap 112 of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, the Meyer Shank Racing driver passed A.J. Foyt as the all-time Indy 500 mileage leader. Castroneves ultimately finished 194 laps on Sunday, meaning he has now completed a record 12,480 miles during his Indy 500 career. The previous record belonged to Foyt, who logged 12,272.5 miles during his Indy 500 career.

Sunday’s race was the 26th time that Castroneves has competed in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Despite finishing in 25th on Sunday, Castroneves was still able to celebrate. He is a minority partner with Meyer Shank Racing, the same team that 2026 Indy 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist drives for each IndyCar weekend.