Helio Castroneves wins his fourth Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY — Helio Castroneves is a four-time Indy 500 winner!

Following his latest win on Sunday, Castroneves now joins the shortlist of drivers who are also four-time winners of the race!

He joins A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr., and Rick Mears of the list of people who have won "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" four times.

Photo provided/WRTV

