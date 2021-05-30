Helio Castroneves wins his fourth Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY — Helio Castroneves is a four-time Indy 500 winner!
Following his latest win on Sunday, Castroneves now joins the shortlist of drivers who are also four-time winners of the race!
He joins A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr., and Rick Mears of the list of people who have won "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" four times.
The fourth glass tastes the best 🥛— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021
Congrats @h3lio! #ThisIsMay | #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/yLd84tEeti
They say you always remember your first kiss, but we don’t think @h3lio won’t forget his second, third, or fourth.#ThisIsMay | #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/xdXiB40rvx— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021