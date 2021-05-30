Watch
Helio Castroneves wins his fourth Indianapolis 500

Michael Conroy/AP
Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, gestures as he talks with fans on his way to his car before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Helio Castroneves
Posted at 3:29 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 16:38:32-04

SPEEDWAY — Helio Castroneves is a four-time Indy 500 winner!

Following his latest win on Sunday, Castroneves now joins the shortlist of drivers who are also four-time winners of the race!

He joins A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr., and Rick Mears of the list of people who have won "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" four times.

