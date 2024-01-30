IMS announces 2024 Snake Pit lineup

SPEEDWAY — The 2024 Indy 500 Snake Pit lineup has been announced.

This year's festival inside Turn 3 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval on Indianapolis 500 race day will be headlined by DJ and producer Excision.

Dom Dolla, Gryffin, Sullivan King and Timmy Trumpet will also perform at the concert.

"The Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit is one of the most epic parties of Race Weekend," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "Experiencing the Indy 500 from the Snake Pit is unforgettable and is a May highlight for many of our fans. This incredible lineup is can’t-miss for music enthusiasts from all over."

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale for $55 and $160.

Snake pit ticket holders must be 18 years old for entrance into the Snake Pit.