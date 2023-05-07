IMS celebrates 10th annual Rev celebration

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of Hoosiers dressed up and hit the track for the 10th annual Rev celebration at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Rev is a kickoff to May event in which guests can dress up, enjoy food, attend a silent auction and meet some of their favorite IndyCar drivers.

“I think back to when we had the first one of these. It’s hard to believe this is continuing and continuing to grow,” IMS President Doug Boles said. “It’s become a tradition to lead us into race month.”

This year’s Rev featured a record number of 89 chefs from some of the most popular restaurants. The celebrity chef was local Chef Kelsey Murphy, winner of MasterChef: Legends.

Guests could also take a ride with a trained professional around the track in a Chevy Malibu.

“I went around the track, and we went 120 miles per hour. This is my first year here and it’s so fun,” Anne Manning said.

WRTV

Manning says the Rev was a great kickoff to race month with the highlight of her night being riding on the track and eating the food.

“I was born and raised in Indianapolis. I love the excitement here in May,” Manning said. “Life is good in Indianapolis in May.”

Rev is IU Health Foundation’s signature event to raise money. Since the event has started, it has raised more than $6 million for trauma services at IU Health.

“We have a connection to IU Health, dating all the way back to 1909 when IMS opened. The foundation does a lot of great work, not just in Indianapolis but all across the state,” Boles said. “In terms of energy, with the exception of Race Day, you don’t feel this much energy in the Plaza.”