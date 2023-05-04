IMS introducing new gate procedures this Month of May

INDIANAPOLIS — Being just over three weeks away from race day in Speedway, preparations are ramping up.

This year, IMS gates will be open 12 different days to fans throughout May.

“The Month of May at the Racing Capital of the World is full of can’t-miss track activity featuring the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the many time-honored traditions and pageantry our fans love,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Ticket sales are strong, and we’re expecting large crowds again this year as we show the world what it truly means when we say, “This is May.””

Heading in this year, fans will notice one addition to the safety and security measures in place this year. New security screening detection devices have been added to all pedestrian gates.

“With hundreds of thousands of fans walking through the gates of IMS throughout the Month of May, our goal is to continue to provide a secure, safe and very welcoming environment at IMS, while doing our best to ensure a smooth entry with minimal impact to our fans,” Boles said. “As always, our fans help make this possible by planning ahead and arriving early so they don’t miss any of the pre-race action that takes place long before the green flag waves.”

As fans pass through one of the pedestrian entrances, they will walk through a CEIA OPENGATE® security device.

Fans won’t need to empty their pockets or remove items of clothing, simply walking through the gate and enter the facility.

Certain items remain prohibited at IMS, including weapons. In addition, glass containers, bikes, golf carts and illegal drugs also are not allowed.

Coolers and bags will be checked for both size and contents at each pedestrian gate. All coolers must be no larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches in size.