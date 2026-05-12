IMS welcomes fans for first day of Indy 500 practice

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WRTV) — Tuesday marked the first day of practice for the Indianapolis 500, and fans filled the stands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to soak it all in.

For many fans, going to ‘500’ practice is more than just watching cars on the track; it’s a tradition. Some fans have been coming to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for decades.

“This is the place to be in the Month of May. If you don’t come here, you’re missing out. This is a ‘bucket list’ event,” Tom Shoffner said.

82-year-old Ron Jones, of Speedway, has come to the track every year since 1957. He says it takes him nearly a month to prepare for the events, and that he gets so excited for the first practice that it feels like a holiday.

“I have to figure out what I’m going to wear, what I’m going to take with me, and where I’m going to go when I get out there. All my life, I dreamed of getting up in that penthouse, and I’m up there now, and I like to sit out here with the people, so many people, and a lot of them are famous,” Jones said.

Some fans have started a new family tradition.

“We come every year to practice, we skip school that day, and take in the race,” Sam Crecelius said.

Students from several local schools took a field trip to the speedway for tours and to see cars on the track.

“We’re watching the practice races, we had a nice picnic lunch, and we have a scavenger hunt that we’re doing,” said parent Lauren Powers.

Another parent, Molly Peterson, added, “We’ve gotten to walk around. We got to see the trophy, we kissed the bricks, we watched the cars, so they’re just having a great time out here.”

Field trips are great fun, but for die-hard race fans like Jones, the track isn’t just a place to visit in May; it’s a part of who they are.

“If I’m not here, I’m dead or flat on my back in the hospital. I couldn’t imagine life without this. I’m so proud and so happy to have this in my backyard.”

Cars were on the track from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Gates open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with practice set to run from noon to 6 p.m., weather permitting.