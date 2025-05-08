IMS Yellow Shirts maintain long lasting friendship, all for the love of the race

SPEEDWAY — Anyone who's been to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, for a race or a practice, knows the color yellow.

“Everything else in my life is chaos but the IMS,” Cassandra Coleman told WRTV.

On the track yellow means caution, but off the track, these yellow shirts make sure people know where they are going all month long.

“I’m on my 14th year,” Sheila Anderson told WRTV.

Shelia and Cassandra are just two of the many people who work as yellow shirts, also known as the IMS safety patrol.

“I went to my first race when I was 3 days old with my mom and dad. My dad used to drive midget and stocks,” Anderson said.

They make sure people get around the track safely.

“Most of these people have been here since they were young. They’ve started off by going to the race with their families, and it's now grown to be a part of their lives,” Coleman added.

The two will tell you that despite the countless hours they work at the track, it’s the community and the family atmosphere that keep them coming back year after year.

“A lot of the elderly people that come to work, they said that they don’t need the money, they just come to work. Because I love it,” Anderson concluded.