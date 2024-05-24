Indiana rapper Kid Quill opens up Carb Day performances at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY — Opening up the Carb Day performances at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was a rapper from Indiana.

"I grew up in Shelbyville. It's easier to say Indy when I'm traveling," Kid Quill said.

WRTV met with Kid Quill, whose real name is Mitch Brown, the day before his performance at the track at Round Table Recording Co. in Broad Ripple where he was working on new music.

WRTV Kid Quill

"I love being here. Almost every album, except one, I made here with the guys that work in the studio," Kid Quill said.

His love for music started when he was a kid.

"Like I was always burning CDs. Then, I just kind of decided to start making [music] and what started as a joke, ended up a career. So, I'm kind of just here now, basking in it, having fun," Kid Quill said.

WRTV Kid Quill

Kid Quill says he had two iPods growing up and one was filled with all Lil Wayne music.

So earlier this year, when he had the opportunity to open up for Lil Wayne during NBA All Star weekend, it was a full circle moment.

WRTV Kid Quill

"I think the best part of it all was being able to bring my parents because my dad's like, a huge basketball fan," he said. "Grew up watching Pacers, wanting to go to All Star and then to get in a place where I can let him be a part of it. That was almost better than the show."

Now, the rapper, who has a song called Indy 500, gets the opportunity to perform during the biggest weekend of the year in Indy.

WRTV Kid Quill

"The easiest word is full circle. I'd watch it every year. I've gone a few times and to just be a part of it now is just like... pinch me," Kid Quill said.