Indianapolis 500 purse record broken for fifth straight year

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis 500 purse record was broken for the fifth consecutive year for the 110th Indianapolis 500.

First-time winner Felix Rosenqvist of Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian earned a record-high $4.34 million from a total purse of $30,906,400, according to a release from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This is the largest purse in the history of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on the heels of four consecutive record-breaking years. This year’s average payout for NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers was $936,500, which also exceeds last year’s average of $596,500.

“The Indianapolis 500 continues to make history, in more ways than one,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in the release.

In 2025, the Indianapolis 500 purse was $20,283,000, and the year’s winner payout was $3.8 million.

In 2024, the Indianapolis 500 purse was $18,456,000, and the winner earned $4.3 million, which included a $440,000 roll-over bonus from BorgWarner for earning back-to-back wins.

In 2023, the Indianapolis 500 purse was $17,021,500, and the winner earned $3.7 million.

In 2022, the Indianapolis 500 purse was $16,000,200, and the winner earned $3.1 million.

Before 2022, the largest Indianapolis 500 purse was $14.4 million for the 2008 Indianapolis 500.

“The Month of May featured a back-to-back grandstand sellout crowd – our largest crowd since the 100th Running in 2016 – and intense on track action with the most lead changes ever in the Indy 500. Felix Rosenqvist added his name to the history books in stellar fashion, with the closest finish in Indy 500 history and now the largest purse. There’s no better end to a memorable month.”

The next NTT INDYCAR SERIES race is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Sunday, on the streets of Downtown Detroit.