Colts rookies experience Fast Friday at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Friday marked the final day of full practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before this weekend’s qualifying rounds. On Fast Friday, three Colts rookies, Carson Towt, Austin Brown, and Lincoln Pare, all enjoyed themselves at the track.

“It’s surreal, I’ve never been to anything like this,” Brown said. “I’ve never been to any kind of race, so to be around these cars going 233 miles per hour, it’s like a movie. It’s just insane.”

Brown comes to Indianapolis after playing four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, and he couldn’t be more excited to be an Indianapolis Colt.

“It’s a blessing and honor,” Brown said. “It’s something I dreamed about as a kid, not specifically a Colt, but to be in the NFL. To be a Colt makes it ten times better."