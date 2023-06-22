Watch Now
SportsIndy 500

Actions

Indianapolis Motor Speedway buys Robin Matthews a new Chevy Equinox

Matthews car was hit by a flying wheel off Kyle Kirkwood's car during the Indy 500
JBlack-61423-CarHandoff-7.jpg
IMS
JBlack-61423-CarHandoff-7.jpg
JBlack-61423-CarHandoff-5.jpg
JBlack-61423-CarHandoff-1.jpg
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 14:36:37-04

SPEEDWAY — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway followed through on their promise and delivered a new car to the woman whose car was destroyed when a tire hit it during the Indy 500 in May.

Robin Matthews was gifted a 2023 Chevy Equinox.

"A huge step up from snowball," Matthews said. "Snowball 2.0 is my dream car."

Snowball was the name of Matthews car that was hit when Kyle Kirkwood's wheel flew off his car during the Indy 500 in May.

Car struck by flying IndyCar tire

"I am really happy that nobody got hurt," Matthews said. "Out of 300,000 people, it hit my car. And it is a blessing."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE