Indianapolis native Brendan Fraser to wave green flag at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Oscar-winning actor and beloved "Mummy-fighting soldier" Brendan Fraser will wave the green flag as honorary starter for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Fraser's 500-related role Friday morning.

Born in Indianapolis, Fraser's return to the Hoosier State is a natural fit, according to IMS and IndyCar Pres. Doug Boles.

"We're incredibly excited to give him a warm Hoosier welcome as he returns for 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,'" Boles noted in the release.

Fraser's Indy 500 appearance comes ahead of the release of his new film, "Pressure," which follows Dwight D. Eisenhower (Fraser) and Capt. James Stagg (played by Andrew Scott) during the tense 72 hours before D-Day.

In those 72 hours, the men are faced with an impossible choice: launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.

Boles also said that Fraser's new film is fitting as Indy 500 falls on Memorial Day weekend.

Brendan stars in a movie about one of the most pivotal moments in World War II," Boles said. "His presence atop the flag stand is fitting as we honor the service and sacrifice of our military heroes on Memorial Day Weekend and prepare for another iconic edition of the world's greatest race."

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 24.

More about Brendan Fraser's life, career

Born in Indianapolis and raised in Europe and Canada, Fraser began attending theater at age 12 while his family lived in London. He attended high school at Toronto's Upper Canada College and earned a BFA in acting from the Actor's Conservatory at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle.

Fraser is widely recognized for his role as Rick O'Connell in Universal's "Mummy" franchise. The 1999 action-adventure film reimagined the 1932 horror classic, casting Fraser as an American soldier in the French Foreign Legion who becomes entangled with an English archaeological expedition and the ancient forces they disturb.

Fraser reteamed with Sommers and co-star Rachel Weisz in 2001's "The Mummy Returns." Universal released "Mummy 3: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" in 2008.

The franchise has grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide.

Fraser's work in recent years has drawn widespread critical recognition.

He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," which premiered in December 2022.

The role also earned him a Critics Choice Movie Award, SAG Award, AACTA International Award and Satellite Award, along with nominations for a BAFTA Award and Gotham Independent Film Award.