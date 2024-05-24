Indy 500 champions presented with Winners' Jackets as part of new tradition

INDIANAPOLIS — Racing royalty gathered on the Yard of Bricks to begin a new Indy 500 tradition this Carb Day.

23 Indy 500 champions, from AJ Foyt to Josef newgarden, received the very first blue commemorative Winners' Jackets.

Each jacket, commissioned by Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is custom and lined with personalized photos from that driver's winning races.

"​This is awesome," said 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanan. "When you talk about winning this race and what that means, more and more people will understand it's not about that day. It lasts for an eternity. Look at the group of drivers here today. If you understand a little bit about racing, you feel pretty cool."

A commemorative jacket was also presented to the family of 2003 winner Gil de Ferran, who died unexpectedly in December.

