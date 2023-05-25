Indy 500 | Everything you need to know if you're attending the 107th running

SPEEDWAY — The Indy 500 is this Sunday and like any year, there is more to attending than just showing up. We have compiled things you need to know before making your way to the track on race day.

Parking

Step one to attending the race is of course dodging and waiting through traffic as 300,000 others make their way to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

After that comes the journey of finding parking.

All Indianapolis 500 Race Day parking is pre-purchased only and according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, parking for the Indianapolis 500 is sold out. You must have pre-purchased a Race Day parking pass in order to park inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. All IMS exterior parking lots open at 5 a.m. on race morning, while interior lots open at 6 a.m.

Hundreds of homeowners and businesses will likely be offering parking in exchange for cash, but those spots will be first come first serve basis.

Getting Inside

After parking, it is time to head into the track.

Gates will open after the sounding of the cannon at 6 a.m.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has outlined what will and will not be allowed into the track. Read about what you can (small coolers) and what you can’t (firearms, fireworks, trampolines and more) in here.

Race Day Schedule and Events

More than 300,000 spectators are expected for this year's Indianapolis 500.

Festivities will begin with the Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks at 9 a.m. and continue to the drop of the green flag.

The Drivers

This year’s Indy 500 starting field features nine former winners and four rookies.

Alex Palou will lead the field to green in the No. 10 machine for Chip Ganassi Racing. He is the first Spanish driver to win the pole for the Indianapolis 500.

Scott Dixon will be the highest starting past winner of the race when he rolls off from sixth. He will be joined by past winners Alexander Rossi (P7), Takuma Sato (P8), Tony Kanaan (P9), Marcus Ericsson (P10), Will Power (P12), Ryan Hunter-Reay (P18), Helio Castroneves (P20) and Simon Pagenaud (P22).

Benjamin Pedersen is the highest starting rookie. He will come to the green flag from the 11th position. He is joined by fellow rookies Agustin Canapino (P26), RC Enerson (P28) and Sting Ray Robb (P31).

Katherine Legge is the only female in the field this year. She will start in the 30th spot after becoming the fastest qualifying female in race history.

The full starting lineup is below.

Row 1: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing; Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing; Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP

Row 2: Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises; Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP; Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Row 3: Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren SP; Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing; Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren SP

Row 4: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing; Benjamin Pedersen (R), A.J. Foyt Enterprises; Will Power, Team Penske

Row 5: Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing; Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske; Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport

Row 6: Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing; Josef Newgarden, Team Penske; Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold

Row 7: Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport; Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing; Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport

Row 8: Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing; David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing; Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta w/Curb-Agajanian

Row 9: Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner; Agustin Canapino (R), Juncos Hollinger Racing; Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Row 10: RC Enerson (R), Abel Motorsports; Katherine Legge, Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan

Row 11: Sting Ray Robb (R), Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR; Jack Harvey, Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan; Graham Rahal, Dreyer & Reinbold;

Cashless Operation

This year, Indianapolis Motor Speedway will again work as a cashless operation.

This means concessions at IMS will be cashless. The only forms of payment accepted will be credit card, debit card and tap-to-pay phone payments.

Cash-to-card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

Parking and gate locations will accept cash.

Tickets Still Available

There are still around 10,000 grandstand seats left for the race. Tickets can be purchased at www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com.