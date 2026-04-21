Indy 500 excitement builds as drivers install street signs downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 is just over a month away, and more festivities took place ahead of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’

Last year’s winner Alex Palou, 22-year Indy 500 veteran Scott Dixon and rising star Kyffin Simpson all participated in installing their last names as street decor at the monument circle on Tuesday.

“It’s super exciting to be down here and starting off the month of May,” Simpson said. “It was cool driving into the city this morning and seeing the big ‘This is May’ on the Marriott. It just really feels like that time of year.”

Palou has raced in the past six Indy 500’s. On top of winning the race last year, Palou has finished in the top-10 in five of his six appearances. The 29-year old is excited to participate in some of the traditions ahead of race day.

“Looking forward just to get the month of May started,” Palou said. “Starting with the sign today it’s like the first tradition that kind of kicks off the month of May for us internally. I’m excited. I’m excited to get to the track soon and see how the car feels this year.”

Dixon has made quite the career over his 22 consecutive years at the Indy 500. Dixon holds 14 top-10 finishes and won the race back in 2008.

The veteran driver is once again excited to be back in Indy ahead of the race.

“It’s the marquee event of the year, the biggest race in the world,” Dixon said. “It’s going to be here very very quick but what better way to kick it off than getting these signs up. All of the traditions are fantastic. I think I’m quite new to this despite the fact I’ve been doing this for over 20 years, I think this is only the third time I’ve done the sign. All of these [traditions], I think just enabling the community and coming out here and kicking off the month is what it’s all about. All of this is fun for us and it’s kind of the lead in to kicking it off.”

The Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 24th.

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