Indy 500 fans begin to celebrate the weekend with Carb Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is expected to bring in one of the biggest crowds the city has seen in 25 years.

First on the Carb Day agenda was practice. Each of the Indy 500 drivers were given one last chance to practice on the track before race day.

Following practice was the Pit Stop Challenge, which is a contest in which pit crews go head-to-head to see which crew can conduct a standard pit stop the fastest.

The last event held on Friday was the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert. Soul Asylum opened for Bryan Adams.

“This weekend is Christmas for me,” Dan Burroughs said. “I love race cars and I love good weather. This is where everybody emerges from the ground of winter and actual spring and summer in the Midwest starts. I look forward to Cab Day and the Indy 500 every year.”

Burroughs has been coming to Carb Day and the Indianapolis 500 for the last seven years. He even spends up to six months growing his mustache and mullet out for the event.

“This is the best race in the world. I’ve lived in Germany. I’ve been to the 24 Hours of Nürburgring and the 24 Hours of Daytona, and there’s nothing else like the Indy 500 in the world,” Burroughs said.

While lifelong fans kicked off their Race Day weekend, others made their way to the IMS for the first time in hopes of starting new traditions.

“This is my first Carb Day, and it’s a great crowd and a good environment,” Sarah King said. “I like how big it feels but it also feels small at the same time. The weather is beautiful, and the vibes are great. I’m really happy to be here.”

The Indy 500 festivities will continue Saturday with Legends Day, which includes autograph sessions with drivers and a concert headlined by Brad Paisley.

The Indianapolis 500 will be held on Sunday, May 28.

For more information or to buy tickets for Indy 500 related events, click here.