Indy 500 fans encouraged to kick off race month with Porch Parties

INDIANAPOLIS — All month long, race fans are encouraged to show what “This is May” means by hosting a fun racing-themed Porch Party.

The Blue family is revving up for their big celebration.

“The flag banners, that’s really fun. Just tons of black and white flags," Erika Blue said.

The annual tradition helps neighbors connect, build local communities and celebrate the spirit of the Indianapolis 500.

“The culture of the 500 is like celebrating something that makes Indianapolis great. We want to strengthen neighborhoods. We want a good, strong vibrant city. We want people to feel like they have community here," Gallery Coordinator Sarah Peacock said.

The Harrison Center has spearheaded these campaigns since 2014.

“Get out and have a party on your front porch. Invite your neighbors. Invite your friends. Invite people you don’t think would naturally get to know each other," Peacock said.

That’s exactly what Plainfield resident Daisy Velez is doing this month.

“We decorate with different colors. I went to the airport today and they had all different colors. We put all the flags in front of the garden," Velez said.

She hopes neighbors will come for her festive decor and stay for some good eats.

“And I cook too," Velez said. "I’m Puerto Rican so imagine."

Fans are encouraged to register their decorated homes for the chance to win prizes courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.