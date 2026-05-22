Indy 500 Festival Parade to feature 11 floats with racing history theme

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — We’re just days away from "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," but before that, the 2026 Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade will take place. The iconic parade is celebrating its 70th year, and each of the 11 floats offers a creative take on legacy and history.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway float features its legendary pagoda and, of course, a race car. Astronaut Jeremy Hansen, fresh off the Artemis II mission, will appear on the IMS float as a special guest.

IMS isn’t the only float paying tribute to space exploration. Purdue’s float celebrates America’s 250th birthday with an airplane and Neil Armstrong landing on the moon.

This year’s 500 Festival float theme is all about racing history, celebrating the legacy and spirit of the Indy 500 Festival through the years. One float features a giant IndyCar.

“On it Saturday will be Pacers players Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard,” said Savannah Boneta. “They’ll also be joined by a few of the Pacemates, so we’re excited to see the whole vision come to life.”

Like every year, the parade will feature giant balloons, marching bands from across the country, and crowds topping 200,000 people.

“Ninety percent of the seating is free, so come on down and find a spot along the parade route. We do have reserved seating that folks can purchase at 500festival.com. We’re the third-largest parade in the country after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Dave Neff, CEO of the Indy 500 Festival.

The parade kicks off at the intersection of North Street and Pennsylvania Street near the American Legion Mall.

“The parade is happening rain or shine, so bring your raincoats and ponchos, but no umbrellas in the stands. Come prepared to have a great time and cheer on our IndyCar drivers, marching bands, and all the specialty units along the parade route,” said Boneta.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected downtown. The parade begins at noon Saturday, and all 33 IndyCar drivers will be there.