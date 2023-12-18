Indy 500 'Quilt Lady' Jeanetta Holder dead at 91

INDIANAPOLIS — May 30, 1932 is an important day in Indianapolis 500 history. It was the date of the 20th running of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" and it was the birth date of one of the an important woman to dozens of winners since 1976.

Jeanetta Holder, lovingly known to Indy 500 race fans as the "Indy 500 Quilt Lady", has died. She was 91.

Holder, born on race day in 1932, passed away last week in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Since 1976, Holder has provided the winning driver of the Indy 500 with a handmade quilt. A family friend told WRTV that Holder recent completed Josef Newgarden's quilt and was looking forward to giving it to him.

In her life, Holder also made quilts for the likes of President Jimmy Carter, Jim Nabors, Henry Winkler and more.

According to family, her love for racing is what kept her going for all of these years.