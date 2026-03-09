Indy 500 Race Day parking, camping sold out; more options available for fans

Race Day parking and Race Weekend camping for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge are officially sold out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — nearly a month ahead of when sell-out occurred last year.

The milestone signals what IMS officials expect will be a historic crowd for Sunday, May 24, continuing the momentum from 2025 when all reserved seating sold out.

"The momentum continues to build as we lead into the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, and the fans who make this event so special are once again going to make the race the world's largest single-day sporting event," said IMS and INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles. "Even though IMS parking is sold out, there are still many great options, including our shuttles and one of the great Race Day traditions of parking — and camping — in the yards and driveways of so many Town of Speedway residents."

With Race Day ticket sales also trending ahead of 2025's record pace, officials are encouraging fans to plan ahead and arrive early.

Here's what fans need to know about getting to the track:

Speedway and Neighborhood Parking

Parking in the neighborhoods surrounding IMS has long been a tradition. Residents and businesses in Speedway and surrounding communities open their yards and lots to race fans, offering a warm dose of Hoosier hospitality that has become synonymous with the event itself.

Bike to the 500

Now in its 11th year, the BodyArmor Flash I.V. Bike to the 500 presented by Central Indiana Cycling offers fans a safe, healthy and scenic way to reach the track. The escorted 5-mile ride departs from the AMP at 16 Tech, with two start times available: 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. ET. Cyclists finish at Gate 1 at IMS.

Central Indiana Cycling will also offer limited pre-sold and on-site valet bike parking at Gates 1 and 2 for those not riding in the official group. Bike parking is available for all cyclists at Gates 1, 6 and 9.

Rideshare Services

Fans using Uber, Lyft or taxis will be dropped off and picked up at the corner of 10th and Polco Streets. It's a convenient option for those not looking to worry about parking after the race.

Race Day Shuttles

IMS operates a round-trip shuttle service departing from Indianapolis International Airport and downtown Indianapolis locations. Buses arrive at the Main Gate parking lot — located between Oval Turns 1 and 2, across from Gate 2 on 16th Street. Shuttle tickets are still available through IMS.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 24, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

