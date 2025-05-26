Indy 500 runner-up Marcus Ericsson, two others face INDYCAR penalties; race results updated

INDIANAPOLIS — INDYCAR has announced penalties for three cars following post-race inspections at the Indianapolis 500, including runner-up Marcus Ericsson's No. 28.

Ericsson's Andretti Global teammate Kyle Kirkwood's No. 27 and PREMA Racing Car No. 90 driven by Callum Ilott, were also penalized.

During inspections, INDYCAR found that Ericsson and Kirkwood's cars had modifications made to their Energy Management System (EMS) covers. These modifications included unapproved spacers and parts, which were not allowed as per INDYCAR rules. The alterations were intended to enhance the aerodynamic efficiency of both cars.

Accoding to INDYCAR, Andretti Global receives the following violations:



Improper Conduct: Rule 9.3.1 states that any unsportsmanlike behavior can lead to penalties.

Modification Approval: Rule 14.1.2 requires any modifications to be approved at least seven days prior to use.

Utilization of Supplied Parts: Rule 14.1.3 mandates that all parts supplied must be used without changes unless specifically approved.

Additionally, while inspecting the front wing of Ilot's car, officials discovered that it did not meet minimum height requirements for the endplates, which resulted in further penalties for PREMA Racing.

Violations for PREMA Racing:

Improper Conduct: Rule 9.3.1, similar to the previous infractions.

Technical Inspection Compliance: Rule 14.7.6.8 specifies that front wings must meet established height and location standards.

As a result of these violations, all three cars have been moved to the back of the field in the order they finished in the unofficial results. This moves the former runner-up Ericcson to 31, 6th place Kyle Kirkwood to 32, and 12th place Callum Ilott to 33.

Each team has received a $100,000 fine, and the competition managers for these entries have been suspended for the next race at the Streets of Detroit.

