Indy 500 Red Carpet: Celebrities Bring the Glam to Race Day!

Tom Brady

Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion, makes a splash at the Indy 500 red carpet as he prepares to join Jimmie Johnson in the 'Fastest Seat in Sports'!

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski, the charismatic former NFL tight end and three-time Super Bowl champion, lights up the red carpet at the Indy 500. Known for his larger-than-life personality and love for fun, Gronk is ready to celebrate race day in style.

Kat McNamara

Kat McNamara is an American actress and singer, best known for her role as Clary Fray in the hit supernatural drama series 'Shadowhunters.' Today, she brings her star power to the iconic Indy 500.

DeForest Buckner

DeForest Buckner, known for his powerful play on the field with the Indianapolis Colts, is all smiles at the 109th Indianapolis 500, accompanied by his two little ones.

Jim Cornelison

Jim Cornelison, the renowned national anthem singer known for his powerful performances at Chicago Blackhawks games, graces the red carpet at the 109th Indianapolis 500. He reflects on the unique energy of race day compared to the thrill of hockey nights.

Terry Crews

Terry Crews, renowned actor, former NFL player, and host of "America's Got Talent," brings his dynamic energy to the 109th Indianapolis 500.