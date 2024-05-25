Indy 500 themed artwork featured on Main Street in Speedway

SPEEDWAY — Speedway is welcoming fans this weekend by featuring the work of local artists.

This year, the Indy Arts Council is focusing on equity and shining spotlights on diverse artists during big events like the Indy 500.

WRTV

Miracle Hall is an emerging artist who designed a banner welcoming race fans to the event.

“It’s a classic car that they race with, and I do a lot of cosmic or spiritual art, so I wanted to manifest a woman being the winner,” Hall said. “Hopefully in the future we see a woman race car driver win.”

Hall says she’s grateful to have a project of this magnitude and to have the Indy 500 on her resume, especially as a woman of color.

WRTV

“I am seen, I am heard. I have made my stamp in this beautiful racing event that typically doesn’t have a lot of people of color,” she said. “I think it’s good for me to be exposed to different cultures and walks of life and for them to get a little taste of my culture and life.”

You can see Hall’s piece and works from five other local artists on Main Street in Speedway.

WRTV

For more information on the Indy Arts Council, click here.