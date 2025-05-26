Indy 500 ticket renewal and 2026 logo unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of the Indianapolis 500 are urged to act fast to renew their tickets for the Month of May 2026. The deadline to ensure your spot at this iconic event is Monday, June 16.

To renew or upgrade your tickets, you can visit ims.com/renew, call 317-492-6700, or stop by the IMS Ticket Office.

The renewal window will remain open until Monday evening, approximately 500 hours after the checkered flag of the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway ensures this is the best time to secure your tickets at the lowest prices of the year, as prices will rise when tickets go on sale this fall and again in 2026.

In more exciting news, the logo for the 2026 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge has been revealed, featuring a patriotic theme to honor the nation’s military, coinciding with Memorial Day weekend and the 250th birthday of the United States.

USA 👏 USA 👏 USA 👏



Here is the logo for the 110th Running of the #Indy500 presented by @GainbridgeSport, which takes a patriotic flair to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States of America.



The details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KCp8GM5xhi — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 26, 2025

The logo’s colors reflect those of the American flag, and its design is reminiscent of the Great Seal of the United States.

“The Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend has always been a special time to honor the brave men and women who sacrifice so much to serve and protect the United States,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The logo reminds our fans as they race to renew or request seat upgrades by the June 16 deadline of the various ways we celebrate these men and women and the 250th birthday of our nation.”

For more information on ticket renewal or to apply for tickets if you weren’t at IMS during the Month of May, visit ims.com/renew or ims.com/apply.