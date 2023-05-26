Watch Now
SportsIndy 500

Indy 500 weekend kicks off with Carb Day

Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.

carb day 10.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 16.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 15.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 17.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 19.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 13.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 9.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 11.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 12.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 8.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 14.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 6.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 5.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 7.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 4.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 3.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 1.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV carb day 2.PNG Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.Photo by: WRTV

Indy 500 weekend kicks off with Carb Day

close-gallery
  • carb day 10.PNG
  • carb day 16.PNG
  • carb day 15.PNG
  • carb day 17.PNG
  • carb day 19.PNG
  • carb day 13.PNG
  • carb day 9.PNG
  • carb day 11.PNG
  • carb day 12.PNG
  • carb day 8.PNG
  • carb day 14.PNG
  • carb day 6.PNG
  • carb day 5.PNG
  • carb day 7.PNG
  • carb day 4.PNG
  • carb day 3.PNG
  • carb day 1.PNG
  • carb day 2.PNG

Share

Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.WRTV
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next